Republican Matt Gaetz Files Motion To Oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

In a move that underscores the escalating internal strife within the Republican party, hard-right lawmaker Matt Gaetz of Florida, known for his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, has launched a bid to unseat House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Late on Monday, Gaetz initiated a resolution from the House floor, triggering an imminent vote expected to occur in the days ahead. Gaetz’s declaration has introduced an intense showdown within the Republican party, primarily centered around its attempts to manage fervent supporters of Donald Trump.

“I have enough Republicans where at this point next week, one of two things will happen: Kevin McCarthy won’t be the speaker of the House or he’ll be the speaker of the House working at the pleasure of the Democrats,” Gaetz stated.

His remarks followed his submission of the resolution, which puts McCarthy’s position in question.

In a swift response on social media, McCarthy conveyed, “Bring it on.”

Matt Gaetz promptly retorted with a post, stating, “Just did.”

This latest move by Gaetz transpired after Speaker McCarthy orchestrated a last-minute agreement with Democrats to secure the passage of a temporary spending bill, thereby preventing a government shutdown.

This deal was reached despite strong opposition from a faction of hardcore right-wing Republicans, numbering around 20, including Gaetz, who had consistently blocked other legislative efforts.

The Republican party currently maintains a slender 221-212 majority in the chamber. Some members, who have previously aligned with Matt Gaetz on issues such as spending cuts, have expressed their refusal to support his endeavor to unseat the speaker.

Kentucky representative Thomas Massie characterized the move as “a really bad idea.”

