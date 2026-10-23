Rescue Teams Respond to 12-Storey Building Collapse in Eastleigh

Rescue teams have been deployed to the scene of a 12-storey building collapse along 1st Avenue, 9th Street, in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The Nairobi City County emergency response teams were at the scene on Friday, October 23, following the collapse of the building, which was still under construction. The ground floor was already occupied.

Search and rescue operations are underway amid fears that people may be trapped beneath the rubble.

Machinery has been deployed to help remove debris and provide access to areas where potential victims may be trapped.

The county’s Relief Officer has been notified, while efforts to mobilise additional resources are ongoing.

Further details, including the number of people affected and the cause of the collapse, were not immediately available.