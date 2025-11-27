Residents Chase Away Kilifi South MP Over Polling Station Dispute in Magarini

Residents of Kanagoni in Magarini Constituency reportedly chased away Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga on Thursday, accusing him of acting as an unauthorized agent at a local polling station during the ongoing by-election.

Eyewitnesses said Chonga arrived at the polling centre, claiming to observe voting activities, but residents confronted him, saying he did not have the proper accreditation to be present. Tensions escalated before he left the station peacefully.

The by-election in Magarini is being conducted under tight security, with police deployed to polling stations to maintain order and prevent disruptions. Election officials reminded the public that only accredited agents and observers are allowed inside polling stations, as per Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) regulations.

The incident highlights the heightened vigilance among residents to ensure a credible and interference-free voting process. Voting continues across the constituency under police supervision, with election officials urging all participants to follow legal procedures and respect the rights of voters.

Meanwhile, in Malava Constituency, DAP-Kenya candidate Seth Panyako was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after he claimed he had been attacked and one of his vehicles set on fire. Reports indicate he was detained after visiting the police station to report the alleged attack and property destruction.

DAP-K accused police of colluding with the attackers, claiming that party agents were assaulted and property damaged during the night. After casting his vote at St. Joseph Lunyu Primary School, Panyako alleged there was a plot to assassinate him, citing pre-election polls that placed him ahead in the Malava race. He further claimed that individuals linked to the state, including a senior aide to the president, were involved in the attacks on him and his family.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa condemned the incidents, accusing security agencies of allowing violence and calling for the disqualification of the UDA candidate in Malava.