Retired Army General Loses Gun to Houseboy in Gatundu

Police are investigating an incident in which a houseboy is accused of stealing a pistol belonging to a retired military general in a village in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Simon Nduashey Karanja, a former Deputy Force Commander Operations and Plans at AMISOM and Kenya Army reported to police the incident on Monday.

Karanja is a licensed firearms holder.

He said he had left his Brixton Garden estate within Kimunyu location on Sunday morning for errands in Thika Town.

He left his Canik 9mm pistol with two magazines with 16 bullets each in his house. The pistol was kept in his bedroom in a safe.

When he came back he found his houseboy identified as Martin Kabita missing. The firearm was also missing from where it had been kept, he said.

Police who visited the scene said the houseboy had ransacked the home but did not steal anything else.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known and efforts to find the missing houseboy are ongoing, police said.

Cases of licensed firearm holders losing their weapons have been reported in the past. Such weapons are at times used to commit crimes.

Police have been mobilized to hunt down the missing man to establish his motive and recover the weapon.

