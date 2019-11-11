Ksh4 Million Clinical Officers Association’s Money Lost, Treasurer on the Run As EACC Trains Guns On Top Officials

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) officials are closing in on top officials of the Kenya Clinical Officers Association (KCOA) over loss of money amounting to Ksh5 million .

Embattled Chairman Albert Taiti and want away Treasurer Angeline Mangati are on the agencies list of those to be investigated over loss of money in the association

Top officials of the Association are in a fist fight over money that has disappeared in a span of two in two scientific conference in Meru and Eldoret held in successive years.

Earlier this year on January 10, an email that Kahawa Tungu has at its disposal shows how a secret conversation between the Chairman,Treasurer , and National Executive Members of the association were in a heated exchange on how close to Ksh5 million disappeared after the association staged the two annual conferences in 2017 and 2018.

A letter addressed to the chairman by the treasurer copied to the Secretary and other members summarizes how money was swindled from the associations accounts. It states that Ksh2 million money collected for conference packages,registration fees for Meru and Eldoret conferences went missing and could not be accounted for. It also states that Ksh1.95 million from Partners could not be traced

The incumbent Chairman who members say uses orthodox ways of administration by intimidating members and branch delegates is a man under the radar of the EACC detectives in one of what could turn out to be a biggest scam in the profession.

Heading into the elections ,the Treasurer sensing an impending arrest by the graft body opted not to defend her seat .The treasurer Angeline Mangati had earlier applied for the position of trustee but withdrew saying there were unseen forces who are behind her withdrawal

KCOA is the umbrella association for the close to 21,000 clinical officers and are set to hold their elections under the new constitution this year

Several Branch Officials that applied for the positions have no challengers begging the questions on how the clinical officers have no idea of what their association is doing.

The top position of Chairman has attracted under fire incumbent Albert Taiti from Kiambu ,David Yator from Turkana and Joseph Kanyi from Kirinyaga.

The powerful position of the secretary General has Eric Ondieki (Kisumu) who holds the same position and Joseph Chebii from Baringo.

Majority of the clinical officers are not happy with the current crop of leaders with members up in arms against embattled Albert Taiti who is facing stiff challenge to retain his position at the helm.

Issues of accountability has rocked the giant clinical officers body who members feel the leadership should be replaced with majority claiming they have not been working in the interest of the clinical officers.

