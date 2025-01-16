Retired Intelligence Officers Call For End To Attacks On NIS

The Association of Kenya Retired Intelligence Officers has called for an end to what it terms as unwarranted attacks on the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Speaking through its chairperson, Akrio, on Wednesday, the association expressed concern over recent criticisms leveled against the NIS by some media outlets and politicians.

“We urge those perpetuating these actions to immediately desist from tarnishing the image of the NIS,” Akrio stated.

He emphasized the importance of supporting the NIS in fulfilling its mandate of safeguarding the country from internal and external threats.

According to Akrio, the service is performing commendably and should be allowed to continue its work without interference or false accusations.

The association also encouraged NIS officers to remain committed to their duties despite the current challenges.

“We call for restraint, especially on social media, and urge politicians to avoid politicizing security matters or making personal attacks on the Director-General of the NIS,” Akrio added.

The statement follows Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s accusations against NIS Director-General Noordin Haji, claiming involvement in abduction of his son.