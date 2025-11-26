Reveler drowns at Travelers Beach Hotel swimming pool in Mombasa

Police are investigating an incident where a reveler drowned in a swimming pool at the Travelers Beach Hotel, Mombasa, while on a swimming expedition.

The incident disrupted the man’s holiday. Police and the hotel management said the victim, identified as Benson Muthee Karimi, 43, had checked there on November 21 with his wife and two children for five days.

The family enjoyed their stay until November 24 night when Karimi ventured into the swimming pool alone. He drowned and was discovered by the attendants who tried to apply first aid on him in vain.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy. A team of police interrogated the pool attendants as part of the probe into the incident.

Elsewhere in Gita, Kisumu County, a ten-year-old boy drowned in river Kibos in an incident.

The victim was a grade four pupil at Kianja Primary School.

The boy and his sister had gone to fetch firewood in a local village and were on their way back home when he went to swim in the river.

His sister told police he dived into the water and was swept downstream as she raised an alarm.

Locals rushed to his rescue in vain.

The body was retrieved and moved to a local mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

Cases of drowning have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them.

Police say most incidents are accidental which are caused by many factors including being drunk and lack of swimming experience.

Officials advise against venturing into swimming pools by armatures and use of guides in such scenarios.

There is also the need to have children guided properly in villages against venturing into such waters that may lead to drowning.