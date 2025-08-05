Reveler fatally stabbed in confrontation in bar in Kirinyaga

A man was stabbed and killed in an altercation in a bar in Mutitu area, Kirinyaga County.

Peter Muriithi Gikunju, 30 was stabbed in the neck in an altercation with a man known to him, police said.

Police said the incident happened at Fanjo Two Bar located at Mombasa Ndogo in Ngomongo area on Monday August 4 at night.

The suspected assailant removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the deceased on the neck leaving him bleeding on the ground and fled from the scene.

Members of the public rushed the deceased to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The reasons for their confrontation was not immediately established. The hunt on the assailant is ongoing, police said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Awendo, Migori County, one Kevin Odhiambo Hussein, 35 died in hospital after he had been assaulted in a robbery.

The attack happened on July 25 at Dede area, police said adding he succumbed to the injuries on August 4.

His assailants escaped the scene after inflicting serious head injuries and robbing him of his mobile phone and unknown amount of money.

The body is lying at a local mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations, police said.

In Mitunguu, Meru County, a man was found dead near a river after suspected murder.

The deceased was identified as Robert Mutugi, 59.

The cause of the death is yet to be established, police said of the Monday August 4 incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

Murder incidents are on the rise in the country, police say adding up to eight cases are recorded daily.

Most of the incidents are pending under probe amid push to solve them.

Police say some of them are in courts and have vowed justice for the victims.