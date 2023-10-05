Revenue Collected on eCitizen Crosses Sh4 Billion Mark in Three Months

Immigration and Citizens Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok says revenue collected on the eCitizen platform has grown by 300 percent over the last three months.

The PS noted that the revenue collected jumped from Sh1,397,301,980 in June to Sh4,168,704,016 in September.

In July, he said, Sh2,320,210,423 was collected while Sh3,590,051,462 was collected in August.

In June, President William Ruto directed that all government services be onboarded on the platform to seal loopholes and leakages.

“From today all government agencies should use the government paybill manned by the National Treasury. All other paybills will be shut down and if there will be one operating after today… let me not say beyond that,” Dr Ruto said.

In line with the presidential directive, 10,513 services had been fully onboarded on the platform by October 4, said Bitoka.

He also noted that 4,184 services are currently partially onboarded on the platform.

All government services are supposed to be available on the platform by December 31.

