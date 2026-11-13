Revised: Ruto to Address Parliament on November 18

President William Ruto’s special address to Parliament has been moved backward by one day to Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed the change in a special gazette notice issued on November 13, 2026.

The President was initially scheduled to address a special sitting of Parliament on Thursday, November 19.

The address will now take place on Wednesday at the National Assembly Chamber in the Main Parliament Buildings, starting at 2:30 pm.