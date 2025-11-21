Rex Ryan Siblings: Meet Rob and Jim Ryan

Rex Ashley Ryan, born on December 13, 1962, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, stands as one of the most colorful and influential figures in American football history.

As a former NFL head coach and current sports analyst, Ryan’s career has been defined by his aggressive defensive philosophies, bold personality, and unyielding passion for the game.

The son of legendary defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, who pioneered the revolutionary 46 defense that powered the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl victory, Rex grew up immersed in the world of football tactics and strategy.

From a young age, he idolized his father and dreamed of carving his own path on the gridiron, eventually becoming a key architect of some of the league’s most formidable defenses.

Siblings

Rex has a fraternal twin name Rob Ryan, born just minutes apart on the same day in 1962, creating a dynamic duo that has often been compared to football’s own version of the Winklevoss twins.

Rob, like Rex, followed in their father’s footsteps, forging a successful coaching career that included stints as a defensive coordinator for teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Cleveland Browns, as well as serving as Rex’s assistant during his tenure with the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016.

Adding to the Ryan family’s football legacy is their older brother, Jim Ryan, who opted for a different path by pursuing a career in law, practicing in the St. Louis area after earning a master’s in business administration.

Career

Ryan’s coaching odyssey began in earnest after a modest playing career as an offensive lineman at Southwest Oklahoma State University, where he graduated in 1987.

He wasted no time diving into the profession, starting as a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky University the following year, followed by stops at New Mexico Highlands and Moorhead State, where he honed his defensive expertise.

Ryan’s entry into the NFL came in 1994 as a graduate assistant with the Arizona Cardinals under his father Buddy, marking the beginning of a defensive odyssey that would define his legacy.

By 1999, he had joined the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive line coach, quickly rising through the ranks to defensive coordinator by 2005.

There, he orchestrated one of the league’s most suffocating units, culminating in a Super Bowl XXXV triumph over the New York Giants in 2001.

His success in Baltimore propelled him to the head coaching role with the New York Jets in 2009, where he inherited a talented but underachieving roster and immediately instilled his trademark aggressive style.

In his first two seasons, Ryan guided the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship games, falling just short of the Super Bowl each time against the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite later inconsistencies that led to a 4-12 finish in 2014 and his subsequent firing, Ryan’s Jets tenure revitalized the franchise’s defensive identity.

He then took the reins of the Buffalo Bills in 2015, reuniting with his twin brother Rob on the staff and posting a 9-7 record in his debut year, though the team missed the playoffs.

After a disappointing 7-9 follow-up in 2016, Ryan was let go, shifting his focus to broadcasting.

Accolades

Ryan’s crowning achievement came as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator during their dominant 2000 season, earning him a ring as a Super Bowl XXXV champion and cementing his reputation as a defensive savant.

In 2006, the Pro Football Writers of America named him NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, recognizing his orchestration of Baltimore’s stifling defense that ranked among the league’s elite in sacks, turnovers, and points allowed.

As a head coach, Ryan’s accolades include leading the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship appearances in 2009 and 2010, a feat that revived a dormant franchise and earned him widespread acclaim for his motivational prowess and schematic ingenuity.

His overall head coaching record stands at 61-67 across eight seasons with the Jets and Bills, with a playoff mark of 4-2, highlighting his ability to exceed expectations in pressure-packed environments.

Beyond the NFL, Ryan was inducted into the Southwest Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame in 2012, honoring his roots and contributions to the program’s legacy.