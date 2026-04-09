Rhys Hoskins Siblings: Getting to Know Meloria Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins is an American professional baseball first baseman currently playing for the Cleveland Guardians of Major League Baseball.

Born Rhys Dean Hoskins on March 17, 1993, in Sacramento, California, he stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 241 pounds.

He bats and throws right-handed and is known for his significant power at the plate, patient approach with a high walk rate, and leadership qualities.

Hoskins has carved out a career as a slugging first baseman over nine MLB seasons, overcoming injuries and transitions between teams while maintaining a reputation for clutch hitting and clubhouse presence.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rhys has a younger sister, named Meloria Hoskins.

Meloria has largely stayed out of the spotlight, preferring a private life, though the siblings share a strong bond forged through family challenges and support.

Career

Hoskins grew up in Sacramento as a multi-sport athlete at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football while maintaining a strong academic record.

A lifelong San Francisco Giants fan, he committed to and played college baseball at California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State).

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The Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the fifth round, 142nd overall, of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Hoskins rose quickly through the minors, showcasing elite power and plate discipline.

He made his MLB debut with the Phillies on August 10, 2017, and immediately made an impact as a rookie, hitting home runs at a historic pace for the franchise and earning International League MVP honors earlier that year in the minors.

He served as the Phillies’ primary first baseman from 2017 through 2022, helping lead the team to the playoffs in 2022 and reaching the World Series that year.

After a torn ACL injury sidelined him for much of 2023, he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In February 2026, Hoskins signed a minor-league contract with the Cleveland Guardians and earned a spot on their Opening Day roster after a strong spring training performance.

Through his career, spanning over 3,100 at-bats, he has posted a batting average around .238, with 186 home runs, 531 RBIs, and an OPS near .820, reflecting his consistent power and on-base skills despite strikeout tendencies.

Accolades

In 2017, Hoskins was named International League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, along with earning All-Star honors in the minors during both 2016 and 2017.

His standout rookie campaign with the Phillies included franchise records for power production in a short span, such as reaching 40 RBIs in fewer than 40 games.

On the team level, he played a key role in the Phillies’ postseason runs, including their 2022 National League pennant-winning season.