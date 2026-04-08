Parker Meadows Siblings: All About Austin Meadows

Parker Meadows is an American professional baseball outfielder currently playing for the Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball.

Born on November 2, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia, he stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

He bats left-handed and throws right-handed.

Meadows grew up in a baseball-loving family and attended Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, where his athletic talents began to shine.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Parker has one notable sibling in the baseball world, his older brother, Austin Meadows, who is four years his senior.

The brothers, both products of Grayson High School, have shared a close bond shaped by their mutual passion for the game.

Austin, a former outfielder, enjoyed a successful MLB career that included stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Detroit Tigers before stepping away from the game.

The Meadows brothers briefly became teammates with the Tigers, creating memorable moments such as sharing the outfield during spring training and Parker hitting a home run in one of their first joint appearances.

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Career

Meadows was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft, the 44th overall pick, straight out of high school.

He signed with the team for a $2.5 million bonus and began his professional career in the minor leagues.

Progressing through the Tigers’ farm system, Meadows demonstrated speed, defensive prowess in center field, and improving power at the plate.

He spent time with teams like the West Michigan Whitecaps and Erie SeaWolves, earning recognition as a top prospect.

His path to the majors included challenges, such as injuries and consistency issues, but he made his MLB debut on August 21, 2023, for the Detroit Tigers.

Since then, Meadows has established himself as a versatile outfielder, primarily patrolling center field.

Over his early major league seasons, he has shown flashes of elite speed on the basepaths and solid range defensively.

By 2026, he had accumulated over 600 at-bats in the majors with a career batting average around .234, 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases.

His performance has included strong stretches, such as hitting .299 in the latter part of one season after a slow start, though he has also dealt with periods on the injured list.

Accolades

Meadows was added to the Tigers’ 40-man roster after a strong showing in Double-A, which paved the way for his major league opportunities.

Meadows has drawn praise for his defensive skills and speed, earning mentions in prospect rankings during his minor league years.

Family milestones, such as sharing the field with his brother Austin in spring training and making his MLB debut with parents in attendance, stand out as personal accolades.

As he continues to refine his game, Meadows is viewed as a building block for Detroit, with potential for future honors if he sustains health and improves his offensive output.