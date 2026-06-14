Only three Kenyan Universities meet EAC standards for medical training, audit finds

A regional audit has exposed serious shortcomings in Kenya’s medical and dental training institutions, with only three out of 13 universities inspected meeting the standards required to train future doctors and dentists.

The assessment, conducted by the East African Community (EAC), found that several leading institutions, including the University of Nairobi and Moi University, failed to attain the compliance thresholds necessary to host medical and dental programmes, prompting calls for programme reviews and stricter regulatory oversight.

According to the report, only Maseno University, Mount Kenya University and Kisii University were found to be fully compliant with regional standards. Mount Kenya University School of Medicine emerged as the highest-rated institution with a score of 82 per cent, followed by Maseno University at 81 per cent and Kisii University at 80 per cent.

The findings raise fresh concerns about the quality of healthcare training in the country and the competence of graduates entering Kenya’s health sector.

The audit revealed that the University of Nairobi and Moi University, long regarded as pillars of medical education in Kenya, fell below the required standards. The University of Nairobi School of Medicine scored 58 per cent and was classified as partially compliant, while its School of Dental Sciences scored 68 per cent. Moi University School of Medicine scored 61 per cent, while its School of Dentistry scored 54 per cent.

The most severe findings were recorded at Uzima University College Medical School, which scored just 49 per cent and was declared non-compliant. Inspectors cited the absence of key basic science departments, excessive reliance on part-time lecturers, student enrolment beyond approved limits and the use of an incomplete building deemed unsafe for teaching.

The inspection team recommended closure of the institution and the transfer of students to other accredited medical schools.

Several universities were also directed to suspend admissions until they address identified deficiencies. Kenya Methodist University School of Medicine, which scored 59 per cent, was ordered to halt admissions over concerns including over-enrolment, poor staffing ratios, infrastructure gaps and inadequate accommodation for clinical students.

Kenyatta University School of Medicine, which scored 54 per cent, was similarly directed to suspend admissions to its Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery programme pending implementation of corrective measures.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Moi University School of Medicine and Egerton University Faculty of Health Sciences were also instructed not to admit new students until they rectify shortcomings and undergo fresh inspections.

The audit further found that nine institutions were partially compliant, one was non-compliant and only three fully met the required standards.

The report comes amid an ongoing dispute involving the Kenya Dental Association (KDA), which maintains that the Bachelor of Science in Oral Health programme is not equivalent to a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree and should not qualify graduates to practise dentistry.

In a memorandum submitted to Parliament, the association warned that the issue raises significant concerns regarding public safety, professional standards and regulatory oversight.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has since called for a comprehensive review of all medical and dental training programmes. In a letter to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba dated June 10, the consumer lobby questioned whether Bachelor of Dental Surgery programmes at the University of Nairobi and Moi University underwent full accreditation processes following the granting of their charters.

Cofek has demanded the publication of accreditation records and programme status reports, arguing that patient safety and the integrity of Kenya’s healthcare system are at stake.

The organisation urged regulators to enforce standards, review accreditation procedures and take decisive action against institutions that fail to meet required benchmarks, warning that failure to act could expose patients to unsafe healthcare services and further erode public confidence in the country’s health sector.