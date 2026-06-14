CSs, AG Announce Fresh Wave of Govt Board Appointments

Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General have announced a series of new appointments and reappointments to key state boards and agencies through gazette notices dated June 12, 2026.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reappointed Ali Swaleh Nyamai as a member of the Board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Murkomen also appointed Rev. Simon Maina Kande to the same board. Both will serve for a three-year term.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa reappointed Dr John Kiplelei Kirui as a member of the Board of the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir appointed Abdillahi Khamisi Mutwafy as a member of the Board of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui reappointed Nimo Omar Haji to the National Standards Council.

Kinyanjui also de-gazetted Miriam Kahiro, Rhoda G. Kanyi, Charles Maru, Cyrus Muhoho Wambari and Joseph K. Kilisio as inspectors under the Standards Act.

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya appointed Barnaba Korir and Ronald Milare as members of the Sports and Arts Fund Board.

East African Community, ASALs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul Moe appointed Rosemary Omuony to the Coast Development Authority Board for a one-year term, while Gilbert Tenai Bor was appointed to the National Drought Management Authority Board for a three-year term.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor appointed Caroline Mbatha Mbai as Deputy Registrar of Societies.