CJ Koome Reappoints Members to Key Tribunals

Chief Justice and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Chairperson Martha Koome has reappointed several members to various tribunals, according to a gazette notice dated June 12, 2026.

In the notice, Koome reappointed Winnie Luvuno Tsuma as a member of the National Environment Tribunal.

She also appointed Charles Ongoto as Chairperson of the Retirement Benefits Appeals Tribunal, alongside Timothy Kimathi and Anthony Kiprono, who will serve as members of the same tribunal.

In addition, Koome reappointed Spenser Sankale Ololchike, Gloria Awuor Ogaga, Erick Onyango Komolo, Timothy Bunyali Vikiru, Abdullahi Mohamed Diriye, Makau Martin Mutiso James, Eunice Njeri Ng’ang’a, and Boniface Kibiy Terer as members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

According to the notice, all the reappointed officials will serve for a further three-year term.