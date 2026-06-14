Five Arrested in Siaya Illicit Alcohol Crackdown as Police Seize Chang’aa and Kangara

Five suspects have been arrested in Siaya County following a multi-agency operation targeting the manufacture, possession, distribution and consumption of illicit alcoholic drinks.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operation was conducted in North Gem Sub-Location, Gem-Yala Sub-County, in collaboration with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).

During the raid, security officers recovered 38 litres of chang’aa and 240 litres of kangara believed to have been intended for illegal distribution.

The five suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting arraignment in court as investigations continue.

“The National Police Service commends local administrators and members of the public for their cooperation in combating illicit alcohol and substance abuse,” the statement said.

Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue sharing information that could help curb the production, distribution and sale of illicit brews.

Three Arrested in Homa Bay Drug Bust

In a separate operation, a multi-agency security team in Homa Bay County arrested three suspected drug traffickers and recovered cannabis sativa valued at approximately Sh1.2 million.

The operation was conducted in Rachuonyo North Sub-County by officers from Kendu Bay Police Station working alongside National Government Administrative Officers, including the Area Chief of Rambira Location and the Assistant Chief of Kamser Seka Sub-Location.

According to police, officers recovered 636 rolls of cannabis sativa packed in two green sacks and a white carrier bag.

The three suspects were escorted to Kendu Bay Police Station, where they remain in custody pending processing and arraignment.

The recovered narcotics were secured as exhibits as investigations continue.