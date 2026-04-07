Bryan Harper Siblings: Meet Bryce and Brittany Harper-Peterson

Bryan James Harper is an American former professional baseball pitcher.

Born on December 29, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he stands 6’5″ or 6’6″ and is best known as the older brother of MLB superstar Bryce Harper.

Bryan played as a left-handed relief pitcher and spent eight seasons in the Washington Nationals organization after being drafted in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

He also had stints in independent leagues, including with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2019, before retiring from professional baseball in 2020 to pursue a career in real estate in the Las Vegas area.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bryan has two younger siblings, his famous brother Bryce Harper, the All-Star outfielder, and a sister named Brittany Harper-Peterson.

The Harper brothers shared a strong bond growing up, playing baseball together on the same teams at Las Vegas High School, where Bryan pitched and Bryce caught for him as a senior.

They were also teammates at the College of Southern Nevada.

Bryce has often credited his older brother for influencing him, noting that he bats left-handed because he wanted to emulate Bryan, who throws left-handed.

Career

Harper grew up in Las Vegas, where he excelled in baseball from a young age alongside his brother Bryce.

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After high school, he attended the College of Southern Nevada and later transferred to the University of South Carolina, developing into a reliable left-handed pitcher.

Selected by the Washington Nationals in the 30th round of the 2011 draft, he spent his entire affiliated career in the Nationals’ minor league system, advancing through the ranks and reaching Triple-A with the Syracuse Chiefs.

Known for his size and arm strength, Bryan dealt with challenges including injuries, such as Tommy John surgery, and spent time in the minors without reaching the major leagues.

In 2015, while Bryce was winning NL MVP, Bryan also enjoyed a strong season in the minors.

He briefly appeared in spring training camps with the Nationals and was invited as a non-roster player.

After leaving the Nationals organization following the 2018 season, he pitched in independent ball with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2019 before retiring in early 2020.

Post-retirement, Bryan transitioned successfully into real estate, obtaining his license and building a new career in his hometown area while remaining close to his family.

Accolades

Harper’s contributions were primarily at the minor league level, where he earned recognition for his performance in the Nationals system, including solid relief outings and a career year in 2015 that drew attention during his brother’s MVP season.

He was part of several playoff-contending minor league teams and was invited to major league spring training on at least one occasion.