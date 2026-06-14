DCI Appeals for Information on Suspect Linked to Missing Four-Year-Old Child in Nakuru

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old child in Nakuru County.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DCI said the child was reported missing at Mwariki Police Station on June 11, 2026. Investigators revealed that as the family continued searching for the child, the suspect allegedly worsened their distress by attempting to negotiate a ransom.

Detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), working jointly with officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at DCI Headquarters and Mwariki Police Station, launched an intelligence-led operation to trace the suspect.

The operation led detectives to a residential plot in the Quarry area of Rongai. However, the suspect reportedly escaped after noticing officers closing in on him.

“Upon noticing the detectives closing in on him, the suspect fled into nearby slums and has since remained at large,” the DCI said.

A search conducted in the room where the suspect had reportedly spent the night resulted in the recovery of a mobile phone, personal belongings and a mother-and-child clinic booklet bearing the details of another minor from Nakuru County.

The discovery has raised further concerns and prompted investigators to widen their inquiries into the suspect’s activities.

The DCI has urged anyone with information that may assist in locating or arresting the suspect to report to the nearest police station or share information anonymously through the FichuaKwaDCI platform.

Members of the public can also contact the DCI through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.