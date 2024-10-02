Richard Karn Net Worth

Richard Karn, an American actor, game show host, and author, boasts a net worth of $10 million. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Al Borland on the beloved ABC sitcom Home Improvement, where he appeared in 202 of the show’s 204 episodes. Karn’s career spans decades, from acting to hosting game shows like Family Feud. His journey in the entertainment industry has seen him achieve consistent success, making him a familiar face on television.

Early Life

Richard Karn was born Richard Karn Wilson on February 17, 1956, in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in a family with a strong military background, as his father, Gene, served as a Navy Seabee during World War II. Karn attended Roosevelt High School before enrolling at the University of Washington, where he pursued a degree in drama and honed his acting skills in the Professional Actor Training Program. After graduating in 1979, he set his sights on a career in entertainment.

Career

After college, Karn moved to New York City, where his career took off almost immediately with a role in a Michelob beer commercial that aired during Super Bowl XIV. In 1989, he relocated to Los Angeles, taking odd jobs, including managing an apartment complex and catering, while auditioning for acting roles.

His early television appearances included roles on the soap opera One Life to Live and the comedy anthology series Carol & Company.

Home Improvement

Karn’s big break came by chance. After receiving a traffic citation and attending traffic school, he met an agent who informed him about an opportunity to audition for a new sitcom. That show was Home Improvement, and Karn landed the role of Al Borland, the lovable, mild-mannered sidekick to Tim Allen’s character, Tim Taylor. The show became one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s, running for eight seasons and making Karn a household name.

Richard Karn Home Improvement Salary

During the height of his popularity on Home Improvement, Karn was earning $150,000 per episode, translating to around $3.3 million per season. This substantial income contributed significantly to his overall net worth.

Television Career

Karn’s television career extended well beyond Home Improvement. He appeared in various TV shows and films, including Burke’s Law, Boy Meets World, and That ‘70s Show. He also reprised his role as Al Borland in Soul Man, a sitcom starring Dan Aykroyd. In the 2010s, Karn guest-starred on shows like Last Man Standing, reuniting with his former co-star Tim Allen, and appeared on Hulu’s hit series PEN15 from 2019 to 2021.

Game Show Hosting

Karn’s talents weren’t limited to acting. From 2002 to 2006, he hosted the iconic game show Family Feud, taking over from Louie Anderson. Karn’s charm and humor made him a hit with audiences, and he remained a fan favorite until he was succeeded by John O’Hurley. He later hosted the Game Show Network’s Bingo America from 2008 to 2009, further cementing his reputation as a versatile TV host.

Film Career

In addition to his television success, Karn has appeared in several films. He made his film debut in the 1998 fantasy horror Bram Stoker’s Legend of the Mummy. He later starred in family-friendly movies like Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch and Snow Buddies as part of the Air Bud franchise. In 2017, Karn appeared in the teen comedy F the Prom, expanding his filmography.

Other Media

Karn has also ventured into digital media, appearing in the NBC comedy web series Ctrl in 2009 and an episode of In Gayle We Trust for NBC. In music, Karn appeared in the video for The Strokes’ song “Someday” in 2002 and in Train’s 2018 video for “Careless Whisper,” where he played the saxophone.

Personal Life

Richard Karn married actress and singer Tudi Roche in 1985. Roche later appeared alongside him in Home Improvement. The couple has a son named Cooper, and they share a strong family bond. Karn is also passionate about golf and hosted the Richard Karn Celebrity Golf Classic in Seattle from 1994 to 1999.

Real Estate

Karn has made wise real estate investments over the years. In 1996, he purchased a 6,000-square-foot mansion in Studio City, California, for $1.1 million. Today, the property is valued between $5 million and $6 million, further boosting his wealth.

