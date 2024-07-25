Stephen Stills, a renowned singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, has a net worth of $30 million. He is best known for his work with the bands Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Buffalo Springfield. With Buffalo Springfield, he composed hits such as “For What It’s Worth,” “Bluebird,” and “Rock & Roll Woman.” Stills also enjoyed a successful solo career, with his biggest hit being the single “Love the One You’re With.”

Stephen Stills Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth January 3, 1945 Place of Birth Dallas, Texas Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, Instrumentalist

Early Life

Stephen Stills was born on January 3, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, to William and Talitha Stills. Raised in a military family, he moved frequently during his childhood, living in places like Florida, Louisiana, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. For his education, Stills attended Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Saint Leo College Preparatory School. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Costa Rica and briefly attended Louisiana State University before dropping out in the early 1960s.

Stephen Stills Career

Stills began his musical career by playing in various bands, including the Continentals. He also performed solo at the Greenwich Village coffeehouse Gerde’s Folk City. Later, he became part of the house act at New York City’s Cafe au Go Go, with which he toured and released an album in 1964. Following this, he formed the band the Company with four other members of the Au Go Go Singers.

Buffalo Springfield

In 1966, Stills formed Buffalo Springfield with Neil Young and former bandmate Richie Furay in Los Angeles. The band blended folk, rock, country, and psychedelia, releasing their self-titled debut album that same year. Stills’ song “For What It’s Worth” became a major hit, peaking at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967. Buffalo Springfield released their second album, “Buffalo Springfield Again,” featuring the songs “Bluebird” and “Rock & Roll Woman.” Although the band officially disbanded in 1968, they released a final album, “Last Time Around,” due to contractual obligations.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

In late 1968, Stills joined forces with David Crosby of the Byrds and Graham Nash of the Hollies to form the folk-rock group Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN). Their self-titled debut album, released in 1969, was a substantial success, featuring the top-40 hits “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” and “Marrakesh Express.” To strengthen their sound for touring, CSN invited Neil Young to join, creating Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). In 1970, they released “Déjà Vu,” which included the top-40 singles “Woodstock,” “Our House,” and “Teach Your Children.” CSNY’s live album “4 Way Street,” released in 1971, reached number one on the Billboard 200. However, tensions during the tour led to the group’s split. CSNY reunited multiple times over the years, releasing albums like “So Far,” “CSN,” “Daylight Again,” “American Dream,” “After the Storm,” and “Looking Forward.”

Solo Career

At the peak of CSNY’s success, Stills and the other members pursued solo projects. His self-titled solo debut in 1970 featured high-profile guests like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Cass Elliot, and Ringo Starr. The album produced hits such as “Love the One You’re With” and “Sit Yourself Down.” Six months later, he released “Stephen Stills 2,” featuring singles “Marianne” and “Change Partners,” and embarked on his first solo tour, selling out major venues.

Also Read: What Is Steffi Graf’s Net Worth?

In 1975, Stills signed with Columbia Records, releasing the album “Stills,” followed by “Illegal Stills” and “Thoroughfare Gap.” After a six-year hiatus, he released “Right by You” in 1984, his last album to chart on the Billboard 200 and his final solo release on a major label. His next solo album, “Stills Alone,” came out in 1991. Stills didn’t release another solo album until 2005’s “Man Alive!,” on the independent English folk rock label Talking Elephant.

Other Projects and Collaborations

Among his other notable projects, Stills was a member of the rock group Manassas with ex-Byrd musician Chris Hillman. Their debut double album, released in 1972, peaked at number four on the US charts. The band toured globally before releasing their second and final studio album, “Down the Road,” in 1973. Stills also reunited with Neil Young to form the Stills-Young Band, releasing the album “Long May You Run.”

In 2013, Stills joined guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and keyboardist Barry Goldberg to form the blues supergroup the Rides. They released their debut album, “Can’t Get Enough,” followed by “Pierced Arrow” in 2016, which topped the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart. In 2017, Stills partnered with singer Judy Collins to release the album “Everybody Knows.”

Personal Life

Stills had a notable relationship with Judy Collins from 1968 to 1969 and dated actress and singer-songwriter Nancy Priddy and singer Rita Coolidge. In 1972, he had a son named Justin with Harriet Tunis. He married French singer-songwriter Véronique Sanson in 1973, with whom he had a son named Christopher in 1974; they divorced in 1979. In 1988, Stills married Thai model Pamela Ann Jordan, and they had a daughter named Eleanor before divorcing in 1995. In 1996, Stills married producer and activist Kristen Hathaway, and their son Oliver was born in 2004.

Stephen Stills Net Worth

Stephen Stills net worth is $30 million.