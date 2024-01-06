Rick Ross Net Worth 2024

Renowned American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and record executive Rick Ross has solidified his status as a multifaceted mogul with an impressive net worth of $150 million in 2024. Throughout his illustrious career, Ross has not only dominated the music industry but has also ventured into entrepreneurship, leaving an indelible mark on various lucrative ventures.

Rick Ross Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth January 28, 1976 Place of Birth Clarksdale, Mississippi Nationality American Profession Rapper, Songwriter, Actor

Who is Rick Ross?

Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II on January 28, 1976, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, rose to prominence with his debut album “Port of Miami” in 2006. His distinctive voice and vivid lyrical narratives propelled subsequent albums like “Trilla,” “Deeper Than Rap,” “Teflon Don,” and “God Forgives, I Don’t” to the top of the Billboard charts. With millions of albums and singles sold worldwide, Ross consistently ranks among the highest-paid rappers globally, amassing a total career earnings surpassing $90 million.

Education

Raised in Carol City, Florida, Ross attended Miami Carol City Senior High School and pursued a football scholarship at Albany State University. Before entering the music scene, he worked as a correctional officer for 18 months. Ross’ resilience and adaptability are evident as he transitioned from his early pseudonym, Teflon Da Don, to the globally recognized Rick Ross.

Rick Ross Businesses

Beyond his musical endeavors, Rick Ross is the mastermind behind Maybach Music Group (MMG), a record label that has successfully launched the careers of artists like Meek Mill and Wale.

Ross’ entrepreneurial spirit extends to the realm of business, where he holds ownership in multiple franchises of the Wingstop restaurant chain.

Legal Challenges

Ross has faced legal challenges throughout his career, including arrests and lawsuits. Notably, he successfully defended his stage name in a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by “Freeway” Ricky Ross in 2013, citing First Amendment rights. Ross has navigated legal complexities with resilience and continued to thrive in the music industry.

Personal Life

Rick Ross, a devout Christian, has four children: Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, and Billion Leonard Roberts. Despite personal challenges, including a 2013 drive-by shooting incident, Ross remains steadfast in his faith and dedication to family.

Rick Ross Private Jet

In addition to his Wingstop ownership, Ross expanded his portfolio by acquiring a private jet, a 2012 Gulfstream G550, in June 2023. With a reported purchase price of $19.5 million, Ross further solidifies his status as a high-flying entrepreneur. Looking ahead, Ross has set his sights on political aspirations, announcing his intention to run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia, in 2024.

Rick Ross Monthly Income

Revealing intimate financial details, legal documents from a child support case unveiled Ross’ monthly income of $585,000 in 2020/2021. Despite his extravagant lifestyle, including $45,000 worth of jewelry, Ross candidly shared his monthly expenditures exceeding earnings by $7,000. Despite financial intricacies, Ross remains committed to philanthropy and contributing to his community.

Rick Ross Net Worth

