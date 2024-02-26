Rickey Smiley, renowned as a stand-up comedian, radio and television personality, and actor, has built a successful career in entertainment, amassing a net worth of $2.5 million. With his dynamic talents and vibrant personality, Smiley has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Rickey Smiley Net Worth $2.5 Million Date of Birth August 10, 1968 Place of Birth Birmingham, Alabama Nationality American Profession Actor, Presenter, Comedian, Radio personality

Early Life

Born Broderick Smiley on August 10, 1968, in Birmingham, Alabama, Smiley’s journey to stardom began with his passion for comedy and entertainment. He pursued higher education at Alabama State University in Montgomery, laying the foundation for his future endeavors in the entertainment world.

Rickey Smiley Stand-up Comedy

In the early stages of his career, Smiley captivated audiences with his stand-up comedy routines, appearing on iconic shows such as “Def Comedy Jam” and “Showtime at the Apollo.” His comedic prowess and versatility earned him widespread acclaim, leading to hosting gigs on platforms like “Comic View” on BET.

Rickey Smiley Radio Stardom

Smiley’s breakthrough came when he joined the Dallas radio station KBFB as the morning show personality in 2004. With his infectious humor and prank phone calls, he quickly became a household name, captivating listeners nationwide. His radio program, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” propelled him to new heights of fame and success, earning him a devoted fan base and solidifying his status as a radio icon.

Rickey Smiley Movies and TV Shows

Smiley’s talents transcended the airwaves, as he ventured into television and film with equal aplomb. He graced the silver screen in notable films such as “Friday After Next” and “First Sunday,” showcasing his comedic prowess alongside industry veterans like Ice Cube. Smiley’s memorable performances in films further endeared him to audiences, establishing him as a versatile entertainer with broad appeal.

On the small screen, Smiley’s television credits include hosting duties on shows like “Dish Nation” and starring roles in sitcoms like “The Rickey Smiley Show.” His reality series, “Rickey Smiley For Real,” offered viewers a glimpse into his personal life, showcasing his roles as both a dedicated father and a celebrated entertainer. Throughout his television career, Smiley’s charisma and charm endeared him to audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Personal Life

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Smiley’s personal life has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. He was previously married to Brenda Morris, with whom he shares four children. Tragically, their daughter Aaryn was injured in a road rage incident in 2020, highlighting the family’s resilience in the face of adversity.

In early 2023, the family faced another heartbreaking loss when Smiley’s son Brandon died by suicide, underscoring the importance of mental health awareness and support.

Rickey Smiley Net Worth 2024

Rickey Smiley net worth is $2.4 million.