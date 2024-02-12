Rifle Stolen from Police Station Recovered In A Shallow Hole in Kirinyaga 

One of two missing police rifles was recovered from a hole in an operation in Ndia, Kirinyaga County.

Police on Monday arrested one suspect and recovered the AK47 rifle stolen from a police station within the area.

Kennedy Mwangi Wangeci was nabbed following an intelligence-led operation, with the missing gun found buried in a shallow hole in his compound, police said.

According to the DCI, the police rifle and 18 rounds of ammunition were discovered buried in a shallow hole outside his house.

The police rifle had been stolen from Kabonge Police Station in Kirinyaga County on February 2, 2024, when the cell sentry and report office attendant allegedly stepped out of their areas of deployment, leaving the firearms unattended at the reception area.

A G3 rifle stolen alongside the AK47 is yet to be recovered, police said.

Two police officers from whom the two rifles were stolen are currently under investigation over the incident.

The police say the suspect is being interrogated to shed more light on how the rifle ended up in his possession.

There were fears the weapons were to be used in crime.