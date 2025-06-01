Kisii Governor Simba Arati Sunday expressed exasperation with prolonged delays in the construction of the cancer centre by the assigned contractor.

The governor who kept off the raging Matiangi State House bid debate for the better of time of his speech during Madaraka Day at Gusii Stadium, accused the contracted firm of lethargy and asked the national government to take the matter up with them.

These delays are is costing the public both time and resources.

“We ask the County Commissioner Joseph Kibet to follow the matter up,” Arati said during a Madaraka celebration at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

The cancer centre project would cost Sh2 billion, much of it being a donation from the Saudi government.

The hospital is set to mprove early cancer detection and reduce the financial burden on patients who travel long distances for treatment.

The contractor is expected to equip it with theatres, four examination rooms, mammograms, and observation ward

Other things include waiting rooms, lecture rooms, a control room, and two shielded rooms for x-ray, CT scanner, changing rooms for doctors and staff and wards for at least 40 patients.

Arati said it begs questions on the commitment by the contractor to speed up work on time even after he received an advance of Sh400 million to set him off.

“In fact we started the Assembly offices project months before he was on site, still by today he is still scooping mud,” Arati said.

The fete was nearly marred after an unruly mob broke into Ruto must go when the County Commissioner appeared to take long time in finishing reading the president’s speech.

A section of the Ward Representatives used the occasion to drum up support for former Interior CS Fred Matiangi for presidency.

Among those who urged Kenyans to back Matiangi was Kisii County Assembly speaker Jacob Bagaka and Masimba MCA Bouse Mairura.

Kiogoro Ward MCA Walter Mongare urged Controller of Budget to release cash for bursaries

He also asked the government to reconsider the move to back off shouldering the national examination fees