Road Closures Announced Ahead Of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon On October 27

Standard Chartered has announced road closures in Nairobi ahead of the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The event will take place at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road, with runners navigating a scenic route on the Southern Bypass, which offers views of the Nairobi National Park.

The marathon, which has attracted over 25,000 participants, will feature various race categories, including the 5km Family Fun Run, which will conclude on the Southern Bypass, while other races will finish at Uhuru Gardens.

“With more than 25,000 participants registered, the Nairobi Traffic Department has prepared a road closure schedule to ensure smooth operations and minimise disruptions,” Standard Chartered said.

To minimize disruptions, the Nairobi Traffic Department has coordinated road closures and traffic diversions.

Roads will be closed from midnight on Saturday until 1:30 pm on Sunday, with traffic redirected from the Southern Bypass to alternative routes.

Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes:

From Karen to Kikuyu: Use Dagoretti Road.

From Karen to Mombasa Road: Use Lang’ata Road.

From Lenana (Ngong Road) to Kikuyu: Use Waiyaki Way via Naivasha or James Gichuru Road.

From Waiyaki Way to Mombasa Road: Use Karen Road to Lang’ata Road.

Trailers and lorries will remain on Waiyaki Way during the event.

Speaking at a press briefing, Road Traffic Safety Superintendent Benard Otieno urged motorists to cooperate with traffic authorities and use alternative routes during the marathon to minimize inconvenience.

The race will kick off at 5:45 a.m. with the 21km wheelchair race, followed by the 42km full marathon at 6:00 a.m., and the 5km Family Fun Run at 10:00 a.m.

The event promises an exciting experience, with a prize pool of Sh12.9 million. The top winner in the 42km race will take home Sh2 million.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Peter Gitau, assured the public of a smooth and well-organized event, with route marshals and CCTV cameras ensuring safety and efficiency.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead to avoid disruptions as Nairobi prepares for one of the city’s most prestigious marathon events. Kit collection is ongoing at Uhuru Gardens until October 26, 2024.