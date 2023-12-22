Rob Kardashian Jr., a prominent member of the Kardashian family and a well-known reality television star and talent manager, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Beyond his appearances on hit reality shows like “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Rob has made a name for himself as a model, talent manager, and entrepreneur.

Rob Kardashian Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth March 17, 1987 Place of Birth Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Model, Socialite, TV Personality

Who is Rob Kardashian?

Born on March 17, 1987, in Los Angeles, Rob Kardashian Jr. is the son of Robert Kardashian and Kris Houghton Kardashian Jenner. Growing up alongside famous siblings like Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, Rob inherited both the Kardashian name and the spotlight. His parents’ divorce in 1991 and subsequent remarriage of his mother to Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner marked significant moments in his early life.

Rob Jr. graduated from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2009, laying the foundation for his future endeavors.

Rob Kardashian Career

Rob’s journey in the public eye began in 2007 with the premiere of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” offering viewers a glimpse into the Kardashian family’s lives. Over the years, he has ventured into various business opportunities, collaborating with brands like PerfectSkin, Rival Spot, and the BG5.

Notably, Rob Kardashian played a pivotal role in the formation and success of the pop group BG5, demonstrating his talent management skills. His involvement extended to the fashion industry, with the launch of his sock line, Arthur George, and a men’s line designed in collaboration with Scott Disick for the Kardashian Kollection.

In 2016, the reality series spin-off “Rob & Chyna” chronicled Rob Jr.’s relationship with model Blac Chyna, documenting their journey as they prepared for parenthood. This venture showcased Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit in the entertainment industry.

Rob Kardashian Net Worth

Rob Kardashian net worth of $10 million reflects his financial success, augmented by his role in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” According to his contract, he earned a guaranteed minimum of $1 million per year in base salary. However, in 2018, he opted for a reduced per-episode fee of $50,000, impacting his monthly income during his custody battle with Blac Chyna.

The Kardashian family’s financial prowess extends to lucrative endorsements, with Rob and his relatives capitalizing on social media platforms for endorsements ranging from $75,000 to $300,000 per product.

Personal Life

Rob’s personal life has often been under public scrutiny, with high-profile relationships garnering attention. His split with girlfriend Adrienne Bailon in 2011, documented on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” was marked by public revelations of his infidelity.

In 2016, Rob began dating model Blac Chyna, leading to an engagement and the birth of their daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian. However, the relationship faced public turmoil, including a series of controversial social media posts. This ultimately resulted in a temporary restraining order against Rob Jr., highlighting the challenges within his personal life.