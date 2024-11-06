Robert Kraft Siblings: All About Jonathan, Daniel and Joshua Kraft

Robert Kraft, born June 5, 1941, is an American billionaire businessman and owner of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

He is the CEO of the Kraft Group, which has diverse holdings in packaging, sports, and real estate. Kraft has a net worth of approximately $11.1 billion as of July 2024.

Recently, he has been active in combating antisemitism through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, launching campaigns like Time Out Against Hate alongside major sports leagues.

Additionally, Kraft has publicly addressed allegations against Patriots player Jabrill Peppers, emphasizing due process in the investigation.

Siblings

Robert has three siblings, namely Jonathan A. Kraft, Daniel A. Kraft, and Joshua M. Kraft.

They are the sons of Harry Kraft and Sarah Bryna Kraft. Jonathan serves as the president of the Kraft Group, while Daniel leads International Forest Products.

Josh has recently taken on a more public role with the New England Patriots Foundation, contrasting with his brothers’ more prominent positions within the family business.

Early career

Kraft began his career in the packaging industry after graduating from Columbia University with an MBA.

He joined the Rand-Whitney Group, a packaging company, where he initially worked as a salesman.

In 1968, Kraft made a significant move by purchasing the Rand-Whitney Group, marking the start of his entrepreneurial journey.

Under his leadership, the company experienced substantial growth and established itself as a key player in the packaging sector.

In 1972, Kraft founded International Forest Products (IFP), which would become a leading global trader of paper and forest products.

IFP specializes in paper commodities and has built a reputation for reliability and innovation within the industry.

Over the years, the company expanded its operations internationally and emerged as one of the largest firms in its field, significantly contributing to Kraft’s wealth.

Sports ownership

Kraft’s foray into sports ownership began in 1994 when he purchased the New England Patriots for $172 million.

At that time, the team was facing financial struggles and was not competitive on the field.

However, under Kraft’s ownership, the Patriots transformed into one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

The team has won six Super Bowl championships (in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018) and has made numerous playoff appearances.

Additionally, Kraft played a crucial role in developing Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which opened in 2002.

The stadium is renowned for its modern amenities and has hosted significant events beyond football, including concerts and soccer matches.

In addition to his work with the Patriots, Kraft founded Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution in 1996 as part of the league’s inaugural season.

He has been instrumental in promoting soccer’s growth in the United States and has engaged local communities through various initiatives aimed at increasing soccer’s popularity.

Kraft is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

The foundation aims to raise awareness about antisemitism and promote tolerance within society.

One notable initiative is the Time Out Against Hate”campaign, which was launched in collaboration with major sports leagues to encourage athletes and fans to stand against hate and discrimination.

Beyond this foundation, Kraft has supported various charitable causes related to education, healthcare, and community development.

His philanthropic endeavors reflect his commitment to social responsibility and making a positive impact on society.

Personal life

Kraft was first married to Myra Nathalie Hiatt in June 1963.

Myra, a graduate of Brandeis University and the daughter of businessman Jacob Hiatt, was a significant partner in Kraft’s philanthropic efforts until her death from ovarian cancer on July 20, 2011.

Together, they had four sons: Jonathan, Daniel, Joshua, and David.

In 2022, Kraft married Dana Blumberg, an ophthalmologist.

The couple has been together since 2019 and their marriage marked a new chapter in Kraft’s personal life after the loss of his first wife.