Renowned musician and songwriter Robert Trujillo boasts a net worth of $40 million, largely attributed to his illustrious career as the bassist of the iconic heavy metal band Metallica. Trujillo’s journey in the music industry encompasses a variety of influential projects, solidifying his status as one of the most respected figures in rock and metal.

Robert Trujillo Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth Oct 23, 1964 Place of Birth Santa Monica Nationality American Profession Musician and Songwriter

Musical Career

Trujillo’s musical journey began with notable roles in influential bands. He gained recognition as the bassist for Suicidal Tendencies, contributing to albums like “Controlled by Hatred/Feel Like Shit…Déjà Vu” and “The Art of Rebellion.” Simultaneously, he embarked on a side project called Infectious Grooves, a funk metal supergroup known for its distinctive sound and comedic flair.

In 2003, Trujillo’s career reached new heights when he officially joined Metallica, following the departure of bassist Jason Newsted. His debut album with the band, “Death Magnetic,” soared to the top of the charts, earning critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations. Subsequent albums like “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” continued Metallica’s legacy of success, further establishing Trujillo as an integral member of the band.

Other Ventures

Beyond his tenure with Metallica, Trujillo has collaborated with renowned artists like Ozzy Osbourne and Jerry Cantrell. He also formed the experimental supergroup Mass Mental and briefly performed with Black Label Society. Additionally, Trujillo has delved into writing and producing, notably contributing to the documentary “Jaco,” which explores the life of jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius.

Technique and Equipment

Trujillo’s distinctive bass technique, characterized by finger-style playing and innovative use of chord-based harmonics, has garnered widespread admiration. His preferred bass guitars include Warwick Streamer and Fernandes Gravity models, showcasing his versatility and prowess as a musician.

Personal Life

Outside of music, Trujillo enjoys a fulfilling personal life with his wife Chloé and their children Tye and Lullah. Tye, following in his father’s footsteps, has pursued a career in music and performed with notable bands like Korn and Suspect208.

