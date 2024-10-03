Roger Clemens Net Worth

Roger Clemens, a legendary former Major League Baseball pitcher, has amassed an impressive net worth of approximately $70 million. Clemens is celebrated as one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history, boasting 354 career wins, 4,672 strikeouts, and an unprecedented seven Cy Young Awards. However, his legacy is also intertwined with legal battles following accusations of steroid use and perjury during his testimony to Congress after his retirement in the late 2000s.

Roger Clemens Salary

Over the course of his 23-year career, Clemens earned an estimated $150 million in salary alone, supplemented by another $10 to $20 million from endorsements. At his peak, Clemens was earning a pro-rated $28 million per year during his final contract with the New York Yankees.

Early Life

Born on August 4, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, Roger Clemens was the fifth child of Bess and Bill Clemens. His parents separated when he was a baby, and Clemens was primarily raised in Houston, Texas. While attending Spring Woods High School, Clemens excelled in baseball, basketball, and football, demonstrating his athletic prowess early on.

In 1981, Clemens began his collegiate baseball career at San Jacinto College North before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin. He quickly made a name for himself, posting an impressive 25-7 record over two seasons and helping his team win the 1983 College World Series.

Boston Red Sox

Clemens’ professional journey began in 1983 when he was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the MLB draft. He made his major league debut in May 1984 and soon became one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. His 1986 season was particularly remarkable, as he posted a 24-4 record with 238 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA, earning him the AL MVP Award and his first Cy Young Award. Clemens’ 20-strikeout game that year remains one of his career highlights.

Toronto Blue Jays

In 1996, Clemens made the bold decision to leave the Red Sox and signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. His time with the team was short but stellar, winning back-to-back pitching Triple Crowns and Cy Young Awards in 1997 and 1998. His ability to dominate on the mound solidified his place among the sport’s greats.

New York Yankees and Houston Astros

Clemens was traded to the New York Yankees in 1999, where he continued his winning ways, helping the team secure World Series victories in 1999 and 2000. He recorded his 300th win and 4,000th strikeout in the same game in 2003, a rare feat achieved by only a few elite pitchers. After briefly retiring, Clemens joined the Houston Astros in 2004, where he secured his record-setting seventh Cy Young Award. He would later return to the Yankees in 2007 for one final stint.

Steroid Allegations

Despite Clemens’ illustrious career, his legacy has been clouded by allegations of steroid use. His name was prominently mentioned in the Mitchell Report, and his former trainer, Brian McNamee, testified that Clemens had used performance-enhancing drugs. Clemens denied the accusations, even testifying before Congress in 2008. His testimony led to charges of perjury and obstruction of Congress, but after a mistrial and subsequent trial in 2012, Clemens was found not guilty. Nonetheless, the controversy has negatively impacted his chances of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

Clemens married Debra Lynn Godfrey in 1984, and the couple has four sons: Koby, Kory, Kacy, and Kody. Over the years, Clemens has been linked to several extramarital affairs, including a high-profile relationship with country singer Mindy McCready.

The Clemens family owns several luxurious properties, including a 10,500-square-foot mansion in Houston valued at around $5 million and a lake house on the shores of Lake Conroe worth an estimated $2 million.

