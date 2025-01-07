Mukesh Ambani, an Indian business tycoon, is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, one of India’s largest and most diversified conglomerates. With a net worth of $103.7 billion, Mukesh Ambani is not only the richest person in India but also ranks among the wealthiest individuals in the world. His net worth in rupees is a staggering ₹9.10 lakh crores, cementing his position as a global business icon.

Mukesh Ambani’s Net Worth in Rupees ₹9.10 lakh crores Date of Birth April 19, 1957 Place of Birth Aden, Yemen Nationality Indian Profession Businessman

Early Career

Mukesh Ambani joined Reliance Industries in 1981 and has since been integral to the company’s remarkable growth. Under his leadership, Reliance expanded into various sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas exploration, retail, and telecommunications. One of his most notable achievements was leading the company into the telecommunications sector with the creation of Reliance Jio in 2010. Jio revolutionized India’s mobile network industry, becoming the largest mobile network operator in the country with over 400 million subscribers.

Ambani’s strategic leadership has positioned Reliance Industries as a dominant force in the global business landscape. His keen business acumen and ability to diversify Reliance’s portfolio into high-growth industries have played a pivotal role in his financial success.

Mukesh Ambani’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is estimated at $103.7 billion, placing him among the world’s top 10 richest people. His fortune primarily stems from his significant stake in Reliance Industries, which operates in diverse sectors such as petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas exploration, retail, and telecommunications.

Reliance’s flagship subsidiary, Reliance Jio, continues to be a major contributor to Ambani’s wealth, particularly as India transitions into a data-driven economy. Moreover, Reliance Retail, another of Ambani’s strategic ventures, has become one of the largest retail chains in India, further bolstering his financial standing.

Mukesh Ambani’s Salary

Mukesh Ambani’s salary as the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries is reported to be approximately ₹15 crore annually. However, most of his wealth is derived from his holdings in Reliance Industries, whose shares have grown substantially in value over the years.

In addition to his business interests, Mukesh Ambani also owns extensive real estate assets, including luxurious properties in India and abroad. These assets, along with his investments in various sectors, contribute significantly to his overall net worth.

Mukesh Ambani’s Real Estate Properties

Mukesh Ambani is known for his extravagant lifestyle, with a portfolio of luxurious real estate properties. Some of his notable assets include:

Antilia : A 27-story residential skyscraper in Mumbai, Antilia is considered one of the most expensive private residences in the world. The building features several floors of luxury living spaces, gardens, a temple, and even a multi-story garage.

: A 27-story residential skyscraper in Mumbai, Antilia is considered one of the most expensive private residences in the world. The building features several floors of luxury living spaces, gardens, a temple, and even a multi-story garage. Stoke Park Estate : Located in London, this 300-acre country estate was acquired for more than INR 500 crores. It includes a historic mansion and extensive grounds.

: Located in London, this 300-acre country estate was acquired for more than INR 500 crores. It includes a historic mansion and extensive grounds. Villa in Dubai: Ambani purchased a palatial villa in the exclusive Palm Jumeirah area of Dubai for over $80 million, making it one of the most expensive real estate purchases in Dubai’s history.

Mukesh Ambani’s Car Collection

Mukesh Ambani’s luxury car collection is equally impressive, featuring some of the most renowned brands in the automotive world. Among his notable vehicles are:

Ferrari SF90 Stradale : A hybrid sports car known for its luxury, speed, and state-of-the-art technology.

: A hybrid sports car known for its luxury, speed, and state-of-the-art technology. BMW 7 Series : A luxury sedan offering unmatched comfort and performance.

: A luxury sedan offering unmatched comfort and performance. Rolls-Royce Phantom : A classic luxury car renowned for its timeless design and superior craftsmanship.

: A classic luxury car renowned for its timeless design and superior craftsmanship. Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard: A high-end luxury car that combines cutting-edge technology with opulence, offering a spacious and secure interior.

Philanthropy

Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, is known for their philanthropic endeavors, with a particular focus on education, healthcare, rural transformation, and disaster relief. The Reliance Foundation, founded by his wife Nita Ambani, plays a pivotal role in these initiatives. The foundation has built schools in rural areas, launched programs to promote education, and provided healthcare services to underserved communities.

Ambani’s philanthropic activities reflect his commitment to improving the lives of others and giving back to the society that has supported his rise to power.

Mukesh Ambani’s Net Worth in Rupees

