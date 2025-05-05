Romanian PM pulls party out of government after nationalist vote win

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has resigned and his Social Democrat party is to leave the government after a right-wing nationalist candidate won the first round of the presidential election.

George Simion, a eurosceptic who has promised to put Romania first, won 40.9% of Sunday’s vote and is expected to win a run-off vote on 18 May.

He will face liberal Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan, who narrowly defeated the Social Democrat (PSD) candidate.

Ciolacu told party supporters that as the coalition had failed to meet its objective and “has no credibility after the Romanian vote, I will propose that PSD leaves this coalition”.

His party had only come to power in a pro-EU coalition after elections on 1 December 2024, although George Simion’s far-right party along with two other groupings had attracted a third of the vote.

Simion’s victory was largely driven by popular frustration at the annulment of presidential elections late last year. His likely success on 18 May is awaited nervously in European capitals, as well as in Kyiv. He has said he wants an EU of strong, sovereign nations.

Ciolacu is now expected to submit his resignation to interim president Ilie Bolojan, who will then appoint a caretaker prime minister.

Bolojan himself took on the role of interim president last February because of the scandal surrounding the annulment of the presidential vote.

