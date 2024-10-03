Ron Artest’s Net Worth

Ron Artest, now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest, is a retired American professional basketball player with a net worth of approximately $30 million. Throughout his career, he played for six NBA teams, building a reputation as one of the top defenders in the league. Artest is most famous for winning the NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010 and for his controversial on-court incidents, including the infamous 2004 Pacers-Pistons brawl, which led to his suspension for 86 games.

Early Life

Born in 1979 in the Queensbridge projects of Queens, New York, Ron Artest Jr. grew up with two younger brothers, Daniel and Isaiah. He played high school basketball at La Salle Academy in Manhattan before moving on to play for St. John’s University. Artest helped the Red Storm reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 1999, solidifying his potential as a future NBA star.

NBA Career

Chicago Bulls

Ron Artest was selected 16th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1999 NBA draft. During his time with the Bulls, he played 175 games, averaging 12.5 points per game before being traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Artest’s aggressive playing style became apparent during his tenure with the Pacers. He was involved in numerous altercations, the most notable being the 2004 Pacers-Pistons brawl, which led to his suspension for the remainder of the season—the longest suspension for an on-court incident in NBA history.

After being traded to the Kings in 2006, Artest helped the team make a playoff run but was suspended again during the first round for elbowing an opponent.

Artest’s time with the Rockets in 2008 was highlighted by his contributions in helping the team advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. However, his behavior continued to draw attention, including two ejections during the playoffs.

In 2009, Ron Artest signed a five-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. He delivered crucial performances, including a game-winning buzzer-beater in the 2010 Western Conference Finals and scoring 20 points in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, helping the Lakers win the championship. It was during this time that Artest adopted the name Metta World Peace.

Later Years

New York Knicks and International Stints

After his time with the Lakers, Artest signed a two-year deal with the New York Knicks in 2013. Following his release from the team in 2014, he played 15 games with China’s Sichuan Blue Whales and later joined Italy’s Pallacanestro Cantù.

In 2015, Artest returned to the Lakers and continued to play until 2017. He contributed to the team’s longest winning streak in four years during his final season.

Ron Artest Salary

Over his NBA career, Ron Artest earned approximately $77 million in salary. His five-year contract with the Lakers was a major contributor to his total earnings.

Media Appearances

Outside of basketball, Artest has made several appearances in television and media. He participated in “Dancing with the Stars,” appeared on Nickelodeon’s “Figure it Out,” and had a role in “Key and Peele.”

Additionally, in 2006, he released a rap album titled My World, featuring artists like P. Diddy and Mike Jones. In 2018, Artest competed on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Personal Life

Ron Artest began a relationship with Kimsha Hatfield at the age of 15, with whom he has three children: Sadie, Ron III, and Diamond. The couple married in 2003 but later divorced in 2009. Artest also has a son, Jeron, from a previous relationship. He is currently married to Maya Sandiford.

