Ron Perlman net worth

Ron Perlman, the versatile American television, film, and voice actor, boasts a net worth of $6 million. He is renowned for his roles in the “Hellboy” movie franchise and the FX television series “Sons of Anarchy.” Perlman’s breakout role was in the 1987 television series “Beauty and the Beast,” where his performance as Vincent won him a Golden Globe Award. He is particularly noted for his portrayal of the titular character in Guillermo del Toro’s “Hellboy” (2004) and its sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (2008), where he demonstrated his ability to bring depth and emotion to physically demanding, makeup-intensive roles.

Date of Birth April 13, 1950 Place of Birth Washington Heights, New York City Nationality American Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Comedian

Early Life

Ron Perlman was born Ronald N. Perlman on April 13, 1950, in Washington Heights, New York City, to Dorothy and Bertram Perlman in a Jewish family. Despite not being conventionally handsome, Perlman’s height (6-foot-2) and deep, resonant voice made him popular in high school theater. He graduated from George Washington High School in 1967 and pursued acting at Lehman College and later the University of Minnesota, where he earned a master’s degree in theater arts in 1973.

Ron Perlman Movies and TV Shows

After college, Perlman joined New York’s Classic Stage Company, performing in Elizabethan and Restoration plays. His first feature film was Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “Quest for Fire” in 1981. Between 1981 and 1986, he appeared in various stage productions and minor roles in films and TV series. His significant role came in 1986’s “The Name of the Rose.”

Perlman gained widespread recognition with his role as Vincent in “Beauty and the Beast” (1987-1990), earning a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series in 1989. He then amassed over 200 roles in films and TV series. Notable films include “Romeo is Bleeding” (1993), “The Adventures of Huck Finn” (1993), “The Last Supper” (1995), “The Island of Dr. Moreau” (1996), “Alien Resurrection” (1997), “Enemy at the Gates” (2001), “Blade II” (2002), and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002). His first leading role was in “The City of Lost Children” (1995). Perlman became iconic as Hellboy in “Hellboy” (2004) and “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (2008).

In 2008, Perlman landed a major TV role as Clay Morrow in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” appearing in 75 episodes from 2008 to 2013. He also starred as Judge Pernell Harris in Amazon’s “Hand of God” (2014-2017) and as Wes Chandler in “StartUp” (2017-2018).

Voice Acting Career

Perlman has enjoyed a successful voice acting career, lending his voice to animated series, video games, and TV commercials. His voice credits include “Hey Arnold,” “Justice League,” “Adventure Time,” “Batman: The Animated Series,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and “Green Lantern: The Animated Series.” His video game roles include “Halo 2” and “Halo 3,” “The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay,” and “Justice League Heroes.” He also voiced in “Turok” (2008), “Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction,” and “Conan” for PS3 and Xbox 360. In “Call of Duty: Black Ops III” (2016), he voiced an ex-boxer in the popular Zombies mode.

Personal Life

Ron Perlman married jewelry designer Opal on February 14, 1981. They separated in May 2019 and later divorced. They have two children, Blake Amanda Perlman (b. 1984) and Brandon Avery Perlman (b. 1987), who produces electronic music as Delroy Edwards and owns the record label L.A. Resource. Perlman is currently dating actress Allison Dunbar.

A lifelong Democrat, Perlman has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and briefly announced a 2020 presidential run. In January 2019, he endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Real Estate

Ron and Opal owned a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, valued at $4-6 million. Opal retained possession of the home after their divorce.

