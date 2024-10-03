Rose McGowan’s Net Worth

Rose McGowan, the Italian-born American actress, director, writer, and producer, has a net worth of approximately $3 million. She rose to fame through her roles in films like Scream (1996), Jawbreaker (1999), and Grindhouse (2007), as well as the popular TV series Charmed (2001–2006). McGowan’s career spans more than 60 acting credits, along with directing and producing projects like the video short Woman’s Womb and the documentary series Citizen Rose (2018).

Beyond her work in the entertainment industry, McGowan is well-known for her involvement in the Me Too movement. She played a significant role in exposing Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, a story that sent shockwaves through Hollywood. In 2018, she authored Brave, a New York Times bestseller that offered a deeply personal look into her life and experiences.

Early Life

Born Rósa Arianna McGowan on September 5, 1973, in Florence, Italy, Rose had a unique upbringing. Her parents, members of the controversial Children of God cult, managed to separate from the group when McGowan was young. The family moved to Oregon, where McGowan eventually emancipated herself at the age of 15 and set out for Los Angeles, beginning her journey into the entertainment world.

Her big break came in 1996 with her role in the iconic horror film Scream. This catapulted her into stardom and led to roles in various films such as The Doom Generation (1995), Phantoms (1998), and Jawbreaker, where she earned an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Villain. Her success continued with her portrayal of Paige Matthews on Charmed, where she became a fan favorite for five seasons.

Post-Charmed Projects

Following her stint on Charmed, McGowan starred in the Grindhouse double feature (2007), playing Cherry Darling in Planet Terror and Pam in Death Proof. Her other notable works include Conan the Barbarian (2011) and a recurring role on FX’s Nip/Tuck.

McGowan’s career took a new direction with her involvement in the Me Too movement. In 2017, she courageously spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, revealing the abuse she had faced at his hands. Her efforts in shedding light on Weinstein’s actions were instrumental in the broader movement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood. Citizen Rose, a documentary series released in 2018, captured McGowan’s journey as a leading figure in this movement.

Personal Life

McGowan’s personal life has also been marked by several high-profile relationships. She was engaged to musician Marilyn Manson from 1999 to 2001 and later to director Robert Rodriguez. In 2013, she married artist Davey Detail, though they divorced three years later.

In 2017, McGowan was entangled in a legal issue involving drug possession after leaving behind a wallet containing cocaine at an airport. She pleaded no contest and was fined $2,500 in 2019.

Real Estate

McGowan has also made notable real estate investments. In 2004, she purchased a home in Los Angeles for $1.8 million and sold it in 2011 at a slight loss. She later bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.4 million and sold it for $1.935 million in 2018, marking a substantial profit.

Awards

Throughout her career, McGowan has garnered numerous accolades. In 2005, she won a Family Television Award for her role in Charmed. She has also received nominations from the MTV Movie Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards. In 2018, McGowan was honored with the Inspiration Award at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards for her advocacy work.