What Was Audrey Hepburn’s Net Worth?

Audrey Hepburn, the British-Dutch actress and humanitarian, had a net worth of $55 million at the time of her passing in 1993, equivalent to $100 million today after inflation adjustments. Revered as one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures from its Golden Age, Hepburn became a worldwide sensation following her Oscar-winning performance in Roman Holiday. Beyond her illustrious film career, she dedicated much of her later life to philanthropic work, particularly through her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Early Life

Audrey Kathleen Ruston was born on May 4, 1929, in Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium. Her mother, Baroness Ella van Heemstra, was a Dutch noblewoman, while her father, Joseph Victor Anthony Ruston, was a British national. Despite a privileged start, her childhood took a difficult turn when her father abandoned the family. The outbreak of World War II further disrupted Hepburn’s life, as she and her family faced numerous hardships under Nazi occupation in the Netherlands. During this time, Audrey suffered from malnutrition and other health issues, yet she found solace in dance, using her talents to raise funds for the Dutch resistance.

Career

After the war, Audrey relocated to Amsterdam and took ballet lessons, eventually moving to London on a scholarship. However, due to her health and petite frame, she was advised to pivot from ballet to acting. In the late 1940s, she began performing as a chorus girl and took small film roles before landing the lead in Gigi on Broadway, which gained her significant attention.

Her breakthrough came in 1953 when she starred in Roman Holiday, playing a princess who experiences a night of freedom with an American journalist, played by Gregory Peck. The role earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, launching her into global superstardom. Hepburn’s success continued with a string of iconic films, including Sabrina, Funny Face, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the latter cementing her status as a fashion icon with her portrayal of the charming and enigmatic Holly Golightly.

Audrey Hepburn Awards

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Hepburn became one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. She received multiple Oscar nominations, with standout performances in The Nun’s Story, Charade, and My Fair Lady. Her elegance and grace on-screen, paired with her exceptional talent, made her a household name, while her fashion choices, particularly her collaborations with designer Hubert de Givenchy, solidified her as a timeless style icon.

Retirement

In the late 1960s, Audrey stepped back from acting to focus on her family and humanitarian efforts. Her later films included Robin and Marian and Wait Until Dark, for which she received her final Oscar nomination. While she would occasionally return to the screen, her most meaningful work in her later years was as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She traveled the globe, advocating for children in need, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 in recognition of her tireless humanitarian work.

Personal Life

Hepburn’s personal life was marked by significant relationships. She was married twice, first to actor Mel Ferrer, with whom she had a son, Sean, and later to Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, with whom she had another son, Luca. She spent her final years with Dutch actor Robert Wolders. Tragically, in 1992, Hepburn was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland in January 1993.

Audrey Hepburn Net Worth 1993

