Activist Rose Njeri released on Sh100,000 bond pending ruling on charges

A Nairobi milimani court released software developer Rose Njeri on a personal bond of Sh100,000.

Njeri was arrested on May 30, over allegations of cybercrime linked to a platform she created to support public participation in the 2025 Finance Bill.

Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo granted the software developer personal bond pending ruling to determine whether she will answer to charges related to alleged cybercrime offences on June 20.

Njeri is accused of unauthorized interference with computer systems after developing an online platform—https://civic-email.vercel.app—that enabled citizens to send email memorandums to the Finance Committee of the National Assembly.

According to the prosecution, the platform allegedly generated mass emails that disrupted the normal operations of parliamentary communication systems.

Njeri through her lawyers Emeritus Chief Justice David Maraga, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Dr. John Khaminwa and Eric Muriuki, argued that the charges are defective and unconstitutional

“She is being charged for using an email for the purpose for which it was created,” said defence lawyers.

“Parliament invited members of the public to send memorandums.”

Her lawyers argue that the document fails to disclose any offence known in law.

“No sufficient information to enable our client to respond to the charge,” argued the defence team.

“It offends the provisions of Article 49 and Article 50, and does not meet the threshold required under the Criminal Procedure Code.”

The legal team further called the charge a “worrying trend”.

“Instead of being charged, Rose should be applauded for doing the work that Parliament itself should be doing, bringing the Finance Bill to the attention of the public,” CJ Maraga said.

Khaminwa also condemned the state’s handling of the case, in what he described as abuse of power.

“Let them not take this court for granted,” Dr. Khaminwa told the court.

According to her lawyers, Njeri was denied legal representation and held incommunicado in breach of Article 49 of the Constitution.

“She was arrested on Friday morning and denied police bond, knowing very well that Monday was a public holiday,” Mango said.

“She recorded a statement without the benefit of a lawyer, in clear violation of her rights.”

The defense requested the court to dismiss the charges, release Njeri on personal bond, and return her confiscated electronic devices, asserting that any information obtained from them is inadmissible in this trial.

“This was a malicious arrest,” said the defence team.

Njeri was arrested at her home in South B on Friday and detained at Pangani police station.