Rot in the Machakos County Public Service Board Exposed

There is apparent rot within the Machakos County Public Service Board as exposed by locals privy to the goings-on.

The board is supposed to ensure that the recruitment of new staff to the county is above board, fair, and transparent.

But according to a source who sought anonymity, the board that is chaired by Albanus Mutisya, hatched a plan to irregularly hire some 435 revenue officers.

Other members include; Franklin Makola, John Kumbu, Marleen Misco Mwanika, and acting secretary Paul Muisyo.

“The county government of Machakos under the leadership of Governor Wavinya Ndeti asked the county public service board to announce various vacancies in the county government which, the board went ahead to do and invited eligible applicants to apply,” said our source.

The board advertised the positions but went ahead to single-handedly select, shortlist and issue employment letters.

This, Kahawa Tungu has learnt, was done a month ago but by this time, the candidates were not invited for interviews.

The board’s plan, however, hit a snag when the secretary Muisyo chickened out and offered to resign.

“His resignation letter indicated he had quit on June 23 and the letters he had signed were to be issued to the fake successful candidates on July 27. But the plan has since been shelved,” our source added.

The new CEO, Juliana, whose appointment Is yet to be regularized and formalized was tasked with executing the failed plan.

Three weeks ago undeterred and determined to carry out their evil scheme, the board chairman asked the board to convene in Mombasa where for seven days for shortlisting of new candidates.

“A total of 435 unscrupulous candidates were shortlisted as having passed the recruitment interview before they returned to Nairobi over the weekend,” they said.

The entire process was under the strict supervision of two chief officers namely Mercy Ndululu and Decentralized Units chief officer Maureen Maingi who oversaw the entire exercise.

This writer has learnt that the board shortlisted 435 candidates but still retained a number of those illegally hired before Muisyo’s exit.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that some individuals collected their letters of appointment dated July 17, 26, and 27, days before the interviews commenced.

“Here is the problem, one week ago hundreds of Machakos residents, mostly youth shortlisted for interviews which are still ongoing will be facing a board that has already decided who to give the jobs to,” our source said.

Our source also intimated that the board chairperson flew to Mombasa in the company of Ms Ndululu and Ms Maingi on return tickets that cost the taxpayer Sh37,000, each.

They were then booked at the Sharaton Hotel in Mombasa and Azur Margarita, respectively.

