fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Rotting Body of Kitale Women’s Prisons Officer Found in House

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    suspect shot in limuru
    Police Line

    Detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a prison warden was found rotting in her house after a suspected suicide. 

    The body was found Sunday in Tumaini Estate, Kitale, police say.

    Linda Machuma Wafula’s body was discovered on Sunday after neighbours reported a foul odour coming from her house.

    Police said Wafula was last seen on February 1 at her home, before her body was discovered on Sunday.

    Officers who arrived at her house on Sunday after receiving the reports discovered her body leaning against a double-decker bed.

    Police said she used an electric cord, which was discovered still tied around her neck.

    No suicide note was discovered in her home, the scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and her body moved to the Cherangany Nursing Home Mortuary.

    Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the past months amid calls to address the menace.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Mombasa Court Summons Former Mandera MP Adan Haji Over Sh51 Million Graft Claims 

    Rotting Body of Kitale Women's Prisons Officer Found in House

     
    Death Toll in Embakasi Explosion Rises to Six as Three More Die in Hospital

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X