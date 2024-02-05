Rotting Body of Kitale Women’s Prisons Officer Found in House

Detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a prison warden was found rotting in her house after a suspected suicide.

The body was found Sunday in Tumaini Estate, Kitale, police say.

Linda Machuma Wafula’s body was discovered on Sunday after neighbours reported a foul odour coming from her house.

Police said Wafula was last seen on February 1 at her home, before her body was discovered on Sunday.

Officers who arrived at her house on Sunday after receiving the reports discovered her body leaning against a double-decker bed.

Police said she used an electric cord, which was discovered still tied around her neck.

No suicide note was discovered in her home, the scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and her body moved to the Cherangany Nursing Home Mortuary.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the past months amid calls to address the menace.