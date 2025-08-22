Royal Mail and DHL halt some US deliveries over tariffs

Postal services around the world are pausing some deliveries to the US over confusion around new import taxes that must be paid on parcels from the end of the month.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month ending the global import tax exemption on low-value parcels, which takes effect from 29 August.

While gifts worth less than $100 will remain duty-free, the changes mean all other packages will face the same tariff rate as other goods from their country of origin.

Postal services, including Royal Mail and Germany’s DHL, said they would suspend deliveries until they had proper systems in place to deal with the new rules.

Royal Mail said it was withdrawing its current US export services for businesses from Tuesday, but added it hoped to have a new system up and running within two days to allow it to comply with the new rules before they kick in.

“We have been working hard with US authorities and international partners to adapt our services to meet the new US de minimis requirements so UK consumers and businesses can continue to use our services when they come into effect,” the company said.

Royal Mail said cards and letters could continued to be posted as usual.

The US had a so-called de minimis exemption on packages worth up to $800, which allowed consumers to buy cheap clothing and household goods from sites such as Shein and Temu without paying import duties.

But the duty-free rule ended on Chinese goods ended on 2 May, and is now being extended to the rest of the word.

The White House said ending the duty-free exemption would combat “escalating deceptive shipping practices, illegal material, and duty circumvention”, claiming some shippers had “abused” the exemption to send illicit drugs into the US.

The Trump administration said de minimis shipments had skyrocketed from 115 million in the 2023/24 financial year, to 309 million by 30 June this year.,

While China is a major source of shipments that use the exemption, Canada and Mexico are also significant sources of low-cost parcels being sent to the US.

Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany said it was temporarily suspending parcel delivery for business customers to the US from Saturday, as “key questions remain unresolved” about how duties would be paid, and by whom.

DHL sad it was “closely monitoring the further developments” and remained in contact with US authorities, and said shipping via its DHL Express services “remains possible”.

“The company’s goal is to resume postal goods shipping to the US as quickly as possible,” it said.

Earlier this week PostNord announced it was also suspending services as the US authorities only provided details about the required changes on 15 August.

“This decision is unfortunate but necessary to ensure full compliance of the newly implemented rules,” said Bjorn Bergman, PostNord’s head of group brand and communication.

Online marketplace Etsy said it was suspending shipping label purchases from 25 August for Australia Post, Canada Post, Royal Mail and Evri for US-bound packages while couriers adjusted services.

“The state of tariffs is evolving, so please be sure to keep an eye on recommendations from your preferred shipping carrier,” Etsy said in advice to its sellers.

In Trump’s “big beautiful bill”, passed by Congress on 3 July, the change to de minimis was due to come into effect on 1 July 2027, but a recent executive order sped up the process by two years.

The new rule does not affect personal items Americans carry with them from foreign travel valued at $200 or less and it does not affect gifts valued at $100 or less.

By BBC News