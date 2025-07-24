Ruku says no Kenyan will die of hunger as government ramps up food relief services in ASAL Areas

The Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that no Kenyan dies of hunger, as he flagged off the distribution of relief food in Moyale, Marsabit County.

Addressing hundreds of residents at Baraza Park in Moyale town, Ruku emphasized that the food distribution initiative is part of a broader government outreach targeting arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), aligned with Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, which mandates his Ministry to lead special programmes and humanitarian interventions in underserved regions.

“We have enough food for Kenyans, and that’s why I’m in Moyale today, to ensure our people are reached and no one goes hungry,” he said.

“This is a continuous effort by the government to safeguard lives and dignity, especially in drought-affected Counties.”

Ruku noted that 23 Counties classified as ASALs have been disproportionately impacted by prolonged drought and food insecurity. He affirmed that the government has mapped out these regions and will deliver food and emergency supplies to the most vulnerable households.

He was accompanied by local and regional leaders, including Moyale MP Prof. Jaldessa Guyo, Marsabit Women Representative Hon. Waqo Naomi, Garissa Women Representative Hon. Amina Uudgoon, North Horr MP Hon. Adhe Wario, and Mandera South MP Hon. Haro Abdul.

Together, they echoed the government’s call for unity and continued public support.

“From improved infrastructure to better access to social services, this government is walking the talk,” said Ruku, urging residents to remain steadfast in supporting President William Ruto’s administration. “We are focused on delivery, not distractions. The opposition has nothing substantive to offer but rhetoric.”

As part of the government’s plan to decentralize services, the CS announced the upcoming Huduma Centre in Moyale, a long-awaited facility expected to significantly ease access to essential government services such as ID registration, birth certificates, and social support programmes.

“We are bringing services closer to the people,” he said. “A Huduma Centre here in Moyale and other areas will transform how locals interact with government and access public services.”

Ruku also took time to open a newly completed administration block at St. Mary’s Mixed Day Secondary School, a project funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) under the leadership of Prof. Jaldessa Guyo.

He reaffirmed the government’s education agenda, highlighting the employment of 76,000 teacherss since President Ruto took office, with an additional 24,000 to be hired in January.

“The government has built Junior Secondary School (JSS) classrooms across the country. The new university funding model is designed to support learners from humble backgrounds and ensure inclusive access to higher education,” Ruku added.

He further praised Ruto’s leadership for stabilizing the economy and placing the country on a recovery trajectory. “The President has managed to steer our economy away from collapse. We are now on the right path as a nation.”

In terms of infrastructure, the CS highlighted key projects in the North Eastern region, particularly road construction and connectivity, which he said are vital to unlocking economic opportunities and regional integration.

“We are building roads to connect communities, expand trade routes, and create jobs. These are long-term investments that will transform this region,” he said.

The event was part of the Ministry’s ongoing Special Programmes Outreach, branded under the “Huduma Smart Serikalini” initiative and themed “Fresh Approach, Timeless Impact.” It aims to reinforce the government’s presence in marginalized regions and build resilience through coordinated support in food security, human capital development, and essential services.

The Marsabit mission marks another milestone in the government’s broader humanitarian and development agenda, reaffirming its promise to leave no Kenyan behind.