Ruku tells IEBC to fast-track election readiness

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to put in place all necessary regulations and processes in preparation for the pending by-elections across the country and the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a visit to Njoro in Nakuru County, Ruku emphasized the urgency of institutional preparedness, stating that the IEBC must move with speed to ensure that all legal and logistical frameworks are in place well ahead of time.

He said the importance of maintaining the constitutional timelines, adding that Kenya’s democracy depends on timely, transparent, and credible elections.

Ruku also dismissed criticism from opposition leaders, accusing them of attempting to assume power through undemocratic means.

He said opposition leaders had their opportunity to serve but failed to deliver meaningful change to the Kenyan people.

“The opposition should prepare to face the electorate at the ballot, not through shortcuts. The IEBC is now fully constituted, and we expect elections to be held on schedule,” Ruku said.

“President Ruto is aware of the task ahead, to fulfill the promises made to Kenyans and earn their trust again in 2027.”

During his visit, the CS also oversaw the distribution of emergency relief to families affected by a recent fire tragedy in Tipis, Njoro.

Accompanied by local leaders, Ruku led the delivery of food supplies, blankets, and other essential items to the displaced families.

He assured residents of the government’s commitment to walk with them during the recovery process.

The CS noted that his ministry is currently operationalising the mandate of the State Department for Special Programmes to provide rapid response during emergencies, strengthen disaster preparedness, and support long-term recovery and resilience initiatives.

The new team of IEBC commissioners, led by Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, was sworn in.

Fahima Araphat Abdallah was soon thereafter elected as the new Vice Chair.

The two lead the team comprising commissioners Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, and Francis Odhiambo Aduol.

The IEBC team comes at a critical time as the country prepares for the upcoming by-elections and lays the groundwork for the 2027 polls.