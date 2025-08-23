Ruku urges Ministries to decentralise services through Huduma Centres

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programs Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku Saturday called on government ministries and agencies to decentralise their services by making them more accessible through Huduma Centres across the country.

Speaking in Lamu East during a government relief outreach, Ruku said Kenyans should not have to travel long distances for services that can be offered closer to them.

The CS confirmed that plans are underway to operationalise and digitise a Huduma Centre in Lamu East, saying it will ease service delivery and reduce bureaucratic delays.

“I am urging all ministries and government agencies to urgently make all possible services available in Huduma Centres. Kenyans deserve easy, convenient, and efficient access to public services, regardless of their location,” he stated.

He noted that he would personally follow up to ensure more services are made available through the facilities. He urged residents to support the government’s agenda and remain united in efforts to drive national development.

“We are focused on service delivery and improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans. The noise from the opposition is nothing but a distraction,” Ruku said.

“Unity and collective effort are essential if we are to fully realise the promises made to the people.”

Beyond service delivery, Ruku highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects in Lamu, particularly road construction, which he said would enhance connectivity and spur economic growth in the county.

On healthcare, the CS encouraged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that the universal health coverage model is intended to protect households from high medical costs.

Ruku, at the same time, supervised the distribution of relief food to families affected by drought, reiterating the government’s commitment to support vulnerable communities.