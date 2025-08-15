Ruku urges Soccer fans to follow CHAN rules

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku has called on football fans to adhere strictly to security and access protocols during the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) to protect Kenya’s standing as a potential host for future international tournaments.

Speaking during a government special programmes outreach event in Kajiado Central, Kajiado County, CS Ruku cautioned fans against attempting to force entry into stadia, especially the Kasarani Stadium, warning that such unruly behavior could spark dangerous stampedes and tarnish Kenya’s global image.

He appealed to supporters of the national team, Harambee Stars, to show their patriotism responsibly by respecting stadium regulations and maintaining order. He urged fans without valid tickets to stay away from the stadiums and instead watch the matches from home or designated entertainment venues to reduce congestion and ensure safety.

“Let us demonstrate that we are capable of hosting major international tournaments by showing discipline and following the laid-down rules. Fans without tickets should not attempt to access the stadia,” Ruku stated.

On matters of development, the Cabinet Secretary highlighted the country’s positive economic trajectory, attributing it to the effective leadership of President William Ruto’s administration. He highlighted ongoing collaborations between the government and the private sector aimed at expanding internship opportunities for students and promoting inclusive employment.

Ruku emphasized that job seekers from marginalized communities would be given priority, reaffirming the government’s commitment to equity and inclusivity.

“All Kenyans, including those from marginalized communities, have a place in the Kenya Kwanza government. President William Ruto’s administration is determined to serve all citizens fairly and without discrimination,” he said.

He also issued a stern warning to public servants who neglect their duties, stating that disciplinary action would be taken against those who fail to deliver on their mandates.

As part of his visit, the CS distributed food supplies to residents affected by hunger, assuring the public that no Kenyan would be allowed to suffer due to lack of food.

“The government is committed to ensuring that no one goes hungry. Relief efforts are ongoing, and we will continue to support affected communities,” he added.