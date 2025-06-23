Ruku Urges Youth to Embrace Dialogue Over Destructive Protests, Accuses Opposition of Tribal Division

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, Sunday urged Kenyan youth to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement to address the nation’s challenges instead of resorting to protests and destruction of property.

Speaking at Maria Consolata Iriamurai Parish in Mbeere South, and Mung’ethu during an interdenominational church service in mbeere nEmbu County, Ruku emphasized the importance of national unity and peaceful coexistence. He accused the opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of attempting to divide the country along tribal lines — a move he said Kenyans of goodwill will firmly reject.

“Our strength as a nation lies in reasoning together and resolving issues peacefully. We must avoid destruction and instead work hand in hand to build a better Kenya,” Ruku said.

He noted that for many years, the Mbeere community had been marginalized by previous regimes despite hosting vital national infrastructure, including the Seven Forks dams.

However, under the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto, significant strides had been made to uplift the region.

Ruku highlighted key government interventions in Mbeere, including the ongoing water supply project worth Sh2 billion, of which Sh600 million has already been committed.

He also pointed to increased infrastructure development, such as the upgrading of the Kiritiri-Kiambere road to bitumen standards and the Kamburu bulk water project.

The CS said the Kenya Kwanza government has prioritized education and job creation, citing the employment of 76,000 teachers in the last two years, with an additional 24,000 set to be employed by December 2025.

He also mentioned the expansion of the last-mile electricity connectivity program and the construction of new school classrooms and markets across Embu and other counties.

Ruku reiterated the government’s commitment to decentralizing services by establishing more Huduma Centres across the country to ensure faster and more efficient service delivery.

He called on public servants to remain dedicated and serve all Kenyans equally without fear or favor.

“As leaders, we must focus on service delivery. The time for politics will come in 2027, but for now, we must work,” he said.

Other leaders present echoed Ruku’s sentiments. Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi called for unity among leaders to ensure development reaches every corner of the country. Former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion commended Ruku for his people-focused leadership and dismissed divisive political narratives.

“Kenyans live as brothers and sisters. We must continue to uphold the unity preached by our founding fathers,” Sossion said, while also lauding the progress made under the Universal Health Coverage program.

Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge (Kururia), elected as an independent, said he is working closely with the government to support development initiatives. Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani criticized the opposition for failing to acknowledge government achievements and instead resorting to blame without offering solutions.

Mbeere South MP Nebart Muriuki reaffirmed the region’s support for the government, noting that ongoing projects were transforming lives.

He urged residents to rally behind Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and President Ruto in efforts to unify the nation.

“We must rise above tribal politics and work together for a stronger, united Kenya,” Muriuki stated.

The event concluded with calls for continued prayers and support from the Church to guide national leaders in their service to the country.