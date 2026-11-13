Runyenjes MP Karemba Dumps UDA for Gachagua’s DCP

Runyenjes Member of Parliament Eric Muchangi Karemba has defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua officially received Karemba into the party on Friday morning at his Wamunyoro residence.

Speaking after joining DCP, Karemba said he was pleased to be part of the party, adding that his decision was driven by the need to promote the interests and respect of the Mount Kenya region.

“I want to be part of this team so that the whole of this region of Mt Kenya is respected,” Karemba said.

The MP explained that he had used the UDA ticket to win his parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election because he believed it was the party representing his political interests at the time.

“In 2022, I used UDA to join Parliament, thinking it was our party. I’m now happy that we have a party that we can call ours,” he added.

Karemba also hinted that more leaders could join DCP, saying he knew several politicians who were considering moving to the party.

Welcoming the MP, Gachagua said Karemba would play a key role in popularising DCP across Embu County.

He said the legislator would work alongside Gitonga Mukunji to strengthen the party’s presence in the county as it seeks to win the gubernatorial seat, parliamentary positions and all 20 ward seats.

“Karemba will join Hon. Gitonga Mukunji in popularising the party across Embu County as we work to win the governorship, parliamentary seats and all the 20 wards,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President also announced plans to visit Runyenjes Constituency next week to formally introduce Karemba to residents following his defection.

“Next week, I will travel to Runyenjes Constituency to formally present Hon. Karemba to the people of Runyenjes. DCP is the party of the present and the future,” Gachagua added.