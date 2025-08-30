Ruto Appoints Dr. Joseph Choge As Chair Of Clinical Officers Council

President William Ruto has appointed Dr. Joseph Choge as the Non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Clinical Officers Council of Kenya.

The appointment was made through a gazette notice dated August 29, 2025, and will run for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (1) (a) of the Clinical Officers (Training, Registration and Licensing) Act, 2017, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Dr. Joseph Choge as a Non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Clinical Officers Council of Kenya, for a period of three years, with effect from August 29, 2025,” the notice reads.

Dr. Choge holds a PhD in Parasitology and has previously pursued an MSc, BSc (Hons), Higher Diploma in Paediatrics, and a Diploma in Clinical Medicine. He is the former Head of the Department of Clinical Medicine at the University of Kabianga and has also served as an external examiner in several universities across Kenya.

He has held leadership positions within the Clinical Medicine fraternity and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Clinical Officers Council (COC), the legally recognized regulatory body for Clinical Officers in Kenya.

Dr. Choge has contributed to the development and review of core curricula for the COC and various universities. He has also authored research articles, books, and book chapters. His passion lies in pushing for global recognition, professional development, and promoting unity among Physician Associates (PAs) and their equivalents worldwide.