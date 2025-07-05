Ruto Appoints Former KEMSA CEO John Munyu To Head Pharmacy And Poisons Board

President William Ruto has appointed former KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Munyu as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

This appointment, effective from July 4, 2025, was made through a gazette notice.

Dr. Munyu takes over from Dr. Charles Githinji, whose appointment has been revoked.

Dr. Githinji has instead been named the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Kenya Biovax Institute Limited.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1)(a) of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint— JOHN M. MUNYU (DR.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 4th July, 2025. The appointment of Dr. Charles Githinji is revoked,” the notice read.

Dr. Munyu brings over 26 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain sectors, both in the public and private sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and a Master’s in Business Administration.

In 2011, he was awarded the Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) by the President of Kenya for his contribution to the public health sector.

Dr. Munyu served as CEO of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) from January 2010 to January 2017. He has also sat on the boards of several key health institutions, including the National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL).

Before joining KEMSA, he held senior roles in international and local healthcare organizations in areas such as sales, marketing, commercial operations, and medical supply chain management.