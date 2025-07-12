Ruto Appoints New Chairpersons For Veterinary Vaccines And Pest Control Boards

President William Ruto has appointed Abdi Mude Ibrahim as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute.

In a gazette notice dated July 11, 2025, President Ruto said Ibrahim will serve a three-year term starting from the date of the appointment.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 3 (a) of the Kenya Vaccines Production Institute Order, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Abdi Mude Ibrahim to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 11th July, 2025,” read the notice.

At the same time, the President also appointed former Principal Secretary Ali Noor Ismail as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board.

Ismail’s appointment was also made through a gazette notice dated July 11. He will also serve for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (2) (a) of the Pest Control Products Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Ali Noor Ismail to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 11th July, 2025,” the notice stated.

Ismail previously served as the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Cooperatives. He also held the position of Environment and Forestry PS from 2018 to 2019 before returning to the Cooperatives docket.

His appointment comes amid reports that he had recently visited State House.