Ruto calls for climate action amid Los Angeles wildfires

Kenya’s President William Ruto Sunday sent condolences to the United States, particularly the residents of Los Angeles, following the devastating wildfires that have caused destruction and loss.

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the city’s fires, which have destroyed communities and tested the resolve of thousands of firefighters.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ruto expressed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, as well as the many others who have suffered losses as a result of the fire.

“The people of Kenya send their heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to all those who have suffered losses during the fires that have caused destruction and suffering in Los Angeles.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and with all the people of the United States of America as they rally to the aid of their compatriots,” he said.

Ruto emphasised Kenya’s concern for the global effects of climate change, as well as shared values and friendship with the United States.

“As your friends, we have received the news of these devastating fires with deep concern and empathy. We recognize that, due to climate change, extreme climatic phenomena may evolve into a new normal unless radical measures are undertaken in the spirit of global solidarity,” he noted.

He also praised the resilience and unity of the American people, expressing faith in their ability to recover and rebuild.

“At the same time, we trust that the indomitable spirit of the American people, anchored in the powerful values that we share, will inspire them with the resilience and determination to recover from the tragedy and emerge even stronger in days to come,” he said.

“The people of Kenya stand in solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and all Americans. Please accept our deepest sympathies, and know that you have our support as you work towards recovery, healing, and rebuilding,”

The fires that started on Tuesday north of downtown Los Angeles have destroyed tens of thousands of acres and over 12,000 structures.

On Friday afternoon, firefighters made the first progress on the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, which has destroyed over 7,000 structures, including homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings and vehicles.

The cause of the largest fires has yet to be determined, but preliminary estimates indicate that the wildfires could be the most costly in the country’s history.